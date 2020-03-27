_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 27, 2020 - In a bid to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, Governments world over have suspended non-essential services and urged citizens to stay indoors.





In South Africa, where a nationwide 21-day lockdown has started, commercial sex workers are appealing to President Cyril Ramaphosa to include them as ‘an essential service’ during the coronavirus lockdown.





"Sex work is work, and they too need help as their livelihood has been disrupted," A statement from the sex workers’ spokesperson read.





"Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, sex workers have been the first group of workers to be affected financially by the spread of the virus.”





“According to a study we conducted in 2013, South Africa has about 158 000 sex workers – the majority being female sex workers who support up to seven dependants with the income they make through sex work."





The sex workers’ spokesperson also pleaded with the Government to make an urgent provision for sex workers to be included in the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme because they are also losing income.





Through this proposal, employees will receive a wage payment through the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme, which will enable companies to pay employees directly during this period and avoid retrenchment.





"However, we are questioning the inclusivity of the proposal. Will it include sex workers?”





“Sex work is currently criminalised in South Africa and sex workers are considered criminals - not workers.”





“And, as the hardest-hit group of workers by the global pandemic, they will most likely not qualify for the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme," the statement read.





South Africa is the hardest hit country in Africa with over 1,000 confirmed cases and two deaths.



