_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, March 8, 2020 -An explosive expose on how Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi have been chewing young ladies has been carried out by popular blogger Edgar Obare.





The blogger got receipts from his sources that exposed how the two skirt chasing Governors have been using their positions to lure young University ladies to bed.





A source intimated that Kingi and Joho had rented an apartment where they used to have sex with young University ladies.





The source, a former student at USIU, added that there’s a time she visited the apartment and she met plenty of girls from USIU there partying with the Governors.





Joho was also present and the night ended with drama after the slay queens started fighting over the Governors.





Cops had to be called in.





A lot of Governors have been using looted county funds to furnish their lavish lifestyles and that of their concubines.





Joho and Kingi are well known womanizers with a special appetite for young slay queens.





On social media, they exhibit flashy lifestyles to woo young ladies.





Check out the juicy scoop from Edgar Obare exposing randy behaviours of Kingi and Joho.



