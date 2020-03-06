_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 6, 2020 - The police have put the Office of the Deputy President at the centre of an investigation into the death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.





Speaking yesterday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti, revealed the role that Kenei played in the fraudulent Sh39 billion arms tender that was signed in Ruto’s office and that led to his execution.





According to Kinoti, the sergeant’s killers apparently feared that he was about to spill the beans after he was summoned to record a statement with the DCI over the fake military tender deal.





“There is no doubt that this was a cold murder well-planned and executed.”





“The motive of the cold murder is very clear.”





“It was simply to safeguard, protect, insulate and/or save the source from the adverse involvement and attendant consequences of using the country’s military procurement process in the most deceitful and fraudulent manner,” said Mr. Kinoti.





Based on CCTV footage obtained from Ruto’s office, Kinoti believes Kenei was a key witness in the investigation into the fake arms deal because he is spotted guiding one of the suspects, who had posed as a Kenyan military general during negotiations with the foreign arms dealers, into the VIP lift.





The DCI revealed top security officials at Ruto’s office blocked investigators from accessing the entire CCTV footage of the day’s events from the server at the office.





Kinoti said that the investigators were initially shown edited footage that only captured Echesa and the two foreigners, and which, the DCI boss added, did not show the involvement of Kenei and the other accused persons, particularly the fake General Juma.





He added that a senior officer in-charge of security refused to grant the investigators access to extract the footage from the server, claiming that it was not possible because it would allegedly interfere with the entire set up.





“They only provided an edited version of events,” said Kinoti.





Kinoti said his officers returned to Dr Ruto’s office on February 20th and insisted on accessing the entire footage from the server.





Permission was eventually granted despite protests.



