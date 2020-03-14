_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, March 14, 2020 -Ministry of Health on Saturday dispatched a team of doctors and technicians to Ongata Rongai to disinfect the home of the first Coronavirus patient in Kenya.





The fumigation exercise is part of precautionary measures by the national and county government to avert the spread of the virus with the Ministry of Health pitching a camp in Kajiado County since the first incident was recorded on Friday.





The county leadership was locked in a crisis meeting led by Governor Joseph Lenku and subsequent county officials and health officials.





The meeting is expected to give further directions on combating the spread of the virus spread in the county.





Uncertainty still surrounds the people that might have been in direct or passive contact with the victim who had been in the country since March 5.





However, the ministry says it has managed to retrace all people the victim was in contact with and recommended isolation.





Disinfection of the building where the woman detected to be COVID-19 positive hailed from was expected to be done later in the day.



