Wednesday March 18, 2020 – The national Government in coordination with Nairobi County Government has dispatched a team of health officials and police to search for a woman who escaped from Mbagathi Hospital’s isolation ward.





The woman, who tested positive for coronavirus, escaped from Mbagathi Hospital’s isolation ward on Tuesday night.





“That lady who ran away from Mbagathi must be one very irresponsible human.”





“SMH. If she went to those places being mentioned, she should just be caned,” Nairobi journalist Oliver Mathenge said.





The lady is said to have escaped to Nairobi‘s Central Business District.





While there, she went to a popular club in the city.





Her movements were revealed based on her phone triangulation.





On Wednesday, Nairobi County Health Deputy Director, Wilson Langat, announced that City Hall will start fumigating CBD as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.





Langat said that fumigators will be mounted on vehicles within the city centre, an exercise which will also see street families go through sanitisation.



