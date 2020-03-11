_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - This poor boychild confessed on Craigslist, a social media dating site that has been turned into a brothel by Kenyan ladies, and the confession has caught our attention.
He is seeking help since his sex life seems to be in trouble.
He revealed what happens every time he meets a lady for sex.
Read what he posted and advise him accordingly.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment