Thursday March 19, 2020 - The US Government has banned Deputy President William Ruto and his family from travelling to America over corruption.





According to sources, President Uhuru Kenyatta has been briefed about the ban and has already received the notice in State House.





The ban will affect Ruto and his immediate family members - his wife Rachel and children.





Sources intimated that Uhuru and US President Donald Trump planted spies within Ruto’s circles to bring the DP down.





According to sources, Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, who served as an administrative officer in Moi’s regime and Personal Assistant to Uhuru is one of the spies planted by the State and Western powers to spy on Ruto.





Since Jubilee took over power in 2013 from Mwai Kibaki regime, Ruto has been on America’s radar on matters relating to corruption.



