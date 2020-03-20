_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 20, 2020 – US Government has banned Deputy President William Ruto from setting foot in America.





The ban, which has already been given to President Uhuru Kenyatta, was also extended to Ruto’s wife, Rachel, and his children who are now persona non-grata in the US.





The Donald Trump-led Government accused the DP of engaging in mega corruption scandals bedeviling the country.









According to insiders, Trump is also targeting a number of Ruto’s employees, especially those at Harambee House Annex.





This comes after State security agencies profiled and concluded that almost all DP Ruto allies are on Interpol watchlist, among them his PA Farouk Kibet, who was recently linked to Sh39 billion weapons scandal that targeted an American.





President Uhuru Kenyatta is very much aware that Ruto had tainted Jubilee image in Western capitals due to his alleged corrupt deals and his associates.





The Kenyan DAILY POST