Tuesday March 10, 2020 - National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has proposed the abolishment of presidential elections in Kenya.





Speaking when he appeared before the Building Bridges Initiatives (BBI) taskforce led by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji, Muturi asked the taskforce to take into consideration the 'pitfalls' encountered during the heavily contested election campaigns.





According to Muturi, the election of the President and Governors by universal suffrage should be done away with and instead be replaced by the election of political parties.





The President would then be nominated by the party that garners the most votes.





“In order to build a bridge that allows us to transcend the pitfalls of heavily contested presidential elections, it is proposed to remove election of President by universal suffrage,” Muturi proposed.





“Instead, the popular will of the people manifested through one man one vote should be actuated through the nomination of President by the Party that garners majority votes at the General Election," he added.





Muturi argued that a similar system for the Counties would be a good fit.





The popular party in the gubernatorial polls will nominate the Governor and the deputy.





In the proposal, the Speaker called for the introduction of performance-based criteria to curb the number of political parties, something he argued will instill party discipline.





“I propose that a political party that fails to win any seat in the National Assembly at a General Election should be struck off the register of political parties.”





“Additionally, stricter provisions should apply in the registration of new political parties,” Muturi stated.



