Monday, March 9, 2020

- President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the leaders who attended the much hyped Mashemeji Derby between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards at Kasarani.





The President slayed like a college boy with a blue jeans trouser, t-shirt and stylish Nike Airforce shoes.





The black Nike Airforce sneakers that he was wearing cost Ksh 10,000.





See photo and cost of the shoes.















