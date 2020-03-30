_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 30, 2020 - The Ministry of Health has dispatched a team of officials to Kilifi and Mombasa Counties to trace several people who were in contact with Rabai MP, Kamoti Mwamkale.





This was after the MP tested positive for Coronavirus.





According to MoH officials, Kamoti may have infected over 100 people during his stay in Mombasa and Kilifi before he was rushed to Coast Provincial General Hospital.





The Ministry of Health has also urged 38 MPs who are members of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) and the Delegated Legislation Committee, to avail themselves for the test because they were in contact with the MP.





Kamoti tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who is currently in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.





Saburi is said to have jetted back into the country on March 6th from Berlin.





He interacted with several people including County officials on March 8th in Rabai, Kilifi County, to celebrate International Women’s Day.



