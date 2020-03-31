_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 31, 2020 - The Ministry of Health in coordination with Kitui County Government is currently hunting down over 50 individuals who came into contact with a Kitui Catholic Priest who tested positive for Novel Coronavirus.





Father Nicholas Maanzo, had been on a year-long study tour in the Italian capital of Rome where there corona virus has spread widely.





He flew back into the country on Monday last week and he refused to quarantine himself for 14 days as ordered by Government.









On Sunday, Maanzo was rushed to an isolation centre at Mbagathi Hospital after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms including breathing difficulties.





Among those the Government is looking for include boda boda operators, staff at Magunas Supermarket in Kitui where the priest shopped and an unknown number of people who visited the local Absa Bank (formerly Barclays Bank) ATM where the priest withdrew cash on the evening of Tuesday March 24th.





His relatives, neighbors and Catholic nuns at the Kwa-Ngindu Sisters of Good Shepherd are also being sought for testing having interacted with the priest over the week he was in Kenya.



