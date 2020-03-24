_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 24, 2020 - Former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Jimnah Mbaru, has offered advice to President Uhuru Kenyatta's Government following the Coronavirus pandemic that has almost brought the world to a standstill.





The deadly disease, that has an epicentre in Wuhan, China, has already claimed lives of over 16,000 people and infected 300,000 people over the last 4 months.





The disease spells doom for the world’s economy and the world is staring at a financial crisis of immeasurable magnitude.





Most poor Kenyans who are unemployed are already feeling the heat of the killer scourge.

Mbaru, who is a renowned global Economist and a Philanthropist, has offered to advice on how the Government can cushion poor Kenyans from feeling the heat of the coronavirus.





Taking to social media on Tuesday, Mbaru who is also an investment banker said the Government should release its strategic reserves and sell maize at Sh 500 per bag to cushion Kenyans against the meltdown.





“The government should release strategic grains reserves into the market at a very low price of say Kshs 500 per bag. This should help to bring down the price of unga, to about Kshs 30 per packet. Unemployed people, due to lockup, can benefit enormously. What do you think,” Mbaru asked other Kenyans.



