Monday, March 23, 2020 - Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi could be jailed for up to three years for intentionally exposing unsuspecting Kenyans to the Coronavirus.





Saburi arrived from Germany on March 7th and disregarded the Government’s directive to self-quarantine for 14 days.





Instead, he proceeded to roam around Kilifi and mingling with people before he was placed on forced quarantine over the weekend after he tested positive for the Coronavirus.





Once he’s given a clean bill of health, he will be charged in accordance with the Public Health Act CAP 242-28.





The act states that it is an offence to intentionally expose and infect another person while suffering from any infectious disease, willfully exposes himself without proper precautions against spreading the said disease in any street, public place, shop, inn or public conveyance, or enters any public conveyance without previously notifying the owner, conductor or driver thereof that he is so suffering.





“Being in charge of any person so suffering, so exposes such sufferer; or gives, lends, sells, transmits or exposes, without previous disinfection, any bedding, clothing, rags or other things which have been exposed to infection from any such disease, shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding thirty thousand shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to both,” the Act states.





The Kilifi Deputy Governor is among the eight new people who were confirmed by the CS to have also tested positive for Covid- 19 taking Kenya’s tally to 15 cases.



