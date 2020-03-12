_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday March 12, 2020 - There were chaos in Kabarnet Town, Baringo County, after supporters of Deputy President William Ruto mounted protests over his alleged pending impeachment.





Police were forced to lob teargas at the protesting residents to disperse the growing crowds.





Ruto’s protesters had notified the police of the demos but the authorities denied a permit to the demonstrators.





They, however, would hear none of it and insisted that they will carry on with their protest march.





Residents were said to have been infuriated by the participation of their Woman Representative, Gladwell Tungo, in the motion against DP Ruto.





Ms Tungo was one of the MPs who read out a document titled "Statement on the Reprehensible Conduct of the Deputy President - H.E. William Ruto" during a press conference at Serena Hotel on Wednesday.



