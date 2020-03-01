Sunday March 1, 2020

-President Uhuru Kenyatta was reportedly angry with ugly incident that happened at Kinoru Stadium on Saturday during Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally.





During the much publicised rally, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen stole the show when he walked out of the stadium with a huge crowd, living BBI proponents addressing empty stadium.





Now Uhuru, who was at State House watching the rally was irked by the shameful incident and he summoned National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss, Philip Kameru to State House.





The president asked Kameru why the NIS agents did not collect intelligence about the rally which he was planning to attend.





“Yes he was angry with the incident and he termed it as an embarrassment to his leadership,”’said a source who requested anonymity.





The President also questioned how the organisers of the meeting gave Murkomen an opportunity to address the crowd knowing very well that he is among leaders who are opposed to BBI.



