Sunday March 29, 2020 - A man who was brutally beaten up by police while providing an essential service during the curfew hours.





According to reports, the man identified as Anthony Ndung’u was in his daily duty of transporting foodstuff when he was stopped by police in Nakuru who proceeded to beat him like a dog.





Anthony Wainaina, the managing director of Ponty Pridd Holdings Ltd - Ndung'u's employer - condemned the assault stating that Ndung'u had been hospitalised following the encounter with police officers.





The company disclosed that it was going to settle all his medical bills as he was assaulted while transporting foodstuff to a supermarket in Kakamega.





“This was a delivery to a supermarket.”





“Supermarkets are important in ensuring Kenyans get supplies during this difficult period,” stated Wainaina.





Ndung'u had picked the fresh produce on the afternoon of Friday and was rushing the highly-perishable goods to Kakamega.





When he arrived at Gilgil at 7 p.m., he contemplated spending the night there but decided to finish the stretch and rest in Nakuru.





Approaching the first roundabout in Nakuru, he was stopped by officers who wanted to know why he was travelling at night.





“I showed them the delivery order papers.”





“I also told them that I am among the essential services workers recognised by the Government,” he stated.





He got let off but shortly after, another battalion stopped him and demanded his papers but when he showed them, one of the officers reportedly threw the papers away.





“I gave them the same explanation and travel documents.”





“One of them threw the papers away as they ordered me to get back to the vehicle.”





“Another hit me with a baton when I turned to get into the truck," he continued.





However, Wainaina disclosed that despite the obstacles, his company would continue providing essential services urging police officers to be considerate in their treatment.





“In the same respect, we urge the government to be considerate with service providers during this difficult time,” remarked Wainaina.



