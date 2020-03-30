_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 30, 2020 - The fear of Coronavirus has gripped the world with the new infections increasing exponentially each passing day.





People have been asked to put in some measures in place like washing hands with soap, sanitizing and avoiding crowds to curb its spread.





However, some folks like this guy are joking about this dire situation.





From the photo going viral on social media, this crazy guy was spotted using a condom as a face mask.





See the photo that has left tongues wagging below.