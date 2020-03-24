_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - This Mama Mboga was spotted in the market wearing a ‘homemade’ face mask to protect herself from the Coronavirus.





The Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly world over with over 390,000 people infected and 17,100 losing their lives.





Some of the measures people have been asked to put in place to curb its spread include, washing hands with soap, sanitizing, social-distancing among others.





See the photo below.