Friday, March 27, 2020 - The fear of Coronavirus has gripped the world with new infections increasing exponentially.





People have been asked to put measures in place like washing hands with soap, sanitizing and avoiding crowds to curb its spread.





However, some folks like this lady are taking nothing to chance after she was spotted wearing hand gloves as socks.





See the photo that has left tongues wagging below.