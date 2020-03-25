_________________________________________________________________________

This guy was

spotted in the market wearing a ‘homemade’ face mask to protect himself from the deadly Coronavirus.





The Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly world over with 400,000 people infected and over 19,100 losing their lives.





On the bright side, more than 110,000 people have recovered.





Some of the measures people have been asked to put in place to curb its spread include, washing hands with soap, sanitizing, social-distancing among others.





However, some people are not taking chances, as this guy attests.





See the photo below.