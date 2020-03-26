_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - If you are among the people struggling not touch your face in the wake of the Coronavirus, you are not alone.





This Government officer was spotted touching his face with gloves during a presser.





This is how some people may expose themselves to the Coronavirus and hence everyone should be alert.





Besides avoiding touching the face, people have been asked to wash your hands with soap, sanitize, and adhere to social-distancing policy to keep the coronavirus at bay.





See the photo below.