Thursday March 26, 2020 - A lady exhibiting Coronavirus-like symptoms was taken to hospital at around 1 a.m. on Thursday.





The lady, who had been in quarantine at Kenyatta University isolation centre, suffered shortness of breath and was coughing before the alarm was raised and she was taken to hospital.





She is said to have arrived in the country from Afghanistan on Tuesday, March 24th, and was among a group that was quarantined at the University.





According to sources, the lady started exhibiting the symptoms from Wednesday but had not received any help.





"We called the emergency contacts provided by the Government but they were all busy and we could not reach them," the source disclosed.





"I had to call the Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna, who intervened and sent doctors who took her away," she added.





Worried, the lady said that since their arrival at the quarantine centre on Tuesday, their vitals had not been checked by medics.





"We need to be tested so that we can also know if we are at risk," she stated.





However, Oguna said that those at the isolation centres had medical personnel who were looking out for any symptoms they might exhibit.





"There are medical personnel on the ground who are checking their vitals every other day and when the symptoms present themselves, we take them to hospital," he said.



