Saturday March 14, 2020 - On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia banned Kenyans and several other countries including India, Pakistan, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia and the European Union from entering into the Kingdom over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





At the time, there was no case of Coronavirus reported in Kenya and citizens wondered why Saudi Arabia had banned Kenyans from visiting.





Two days later, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that the first case of Coronavirus had been reported in the country.





"I want to inform you that the Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case in Kenya.”





“It was confirmed last night, Thursday, March 12,” stated the CS.





She is a Kenyan citizen who travelled back to Nairobi, returning from the US via London, UK on March 5, 2020," Mutahi proclaimed, begging the question of whether Saudi Arabia received the news of the first Coronavirus case a day before Kenyan citizens.





Kenyans are among millions who travel to Saudi Arabia to seek employment.





The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Saudia stands at 62 according to the official Saudi news agency.





Among those who have contracted the virus, 11 were foreign nationals.





The global COVID-19 death toll currently stands at over 4,200 with 119,000 confirmed cases around the world.





The Kenyan DAILY POST