



Tuesday March 3, 2020 - Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi was yesterday accused of illegal acquisition of a 50-acre piece of land in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.





The MP was accused of acquiring the land that belonged to an Eldoret resident who was the son of a former colonial-era ex-chief who passed on, leaving behind his wife and children.





Sudi, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, allegedly took advantage of his closeness with the deceased to acquire the land that was meant for the widow Eunice Talai.





According to the widow, her right to ownership of the inherited parcel of land was totally infringed, leaving her helpless.





“There is no one to fight for our rights.”





“My father-in-law died and my husband died too.”





“The involved parties took advantage of the fact that our mother is also in her old age.”





“This has left me at crossroads without an avenue to channel my grievances too,” remarked the widow.





She further stated that her children had been left in a dire situation after the land, which was their only hope, got into the hands of the Jubilee lawmaker.





“Who will fight for me and these children who have been ripped off their inherited property?”





“How will I convince them that I just left their inheritance slip off their fingers?”





“If things remain the way they are, it means that they will live to have no place to call home,” remarked the widow.





The widow further called for the local and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government to come in and assist her in getting a solution for the tussle.





“Right now it's only the government that can come to my rescue. I have no legal muscle to take the implicated persons to a court or fight for my rights in any way.





The land ownership battle was reportedly fuelled by a family disagreement between the victim and a sister-in-law, who allegedly took part in the illegal acquisition.





The Kenyan DAILY POST