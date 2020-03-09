_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 9, 2020 - One of Deputy President William Ruto's allies has vowed to punish former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when he's appointed to the DP's Cabinet if he clinches the presidency in 2022.





Kimilili Dismus Barasa has renewed his fight with Odinga in a vicious war, terming his swearing-in on January 30, 2018, as possible treason.





Speaking in Bungoma at an event that was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto, the outspoken legislator was quick to call on the residents to stay calm as the government was working to deliver services.





He added that he was ready to charge Odinga with treason when he becomes Interior CS in 2022 under Ruto's Government.









"When I become Interior CS I will deal with Raila Odinga.”





“He is supposed to face treason charges that I myself will instigate when I get into office in 2022.”





"I will only use Ksh 10 to sort out this man.”





“He has brought chaos in this country but now the Government is cleansing him with billions in the BBI initiative," Barasa reiterated.





He also complained that his Kimilili constituents had prepared their views and submitted them before the task force but the paper was torn into pieces.





"My people submitted their views to the task force in Kakamega but their views were not captured because they are poor people," he claimed.





"I was about to be labelled a rich man but when I woke up, I found women at my get and shared what I had with them," he added.





The legislator told the residents that Ruto had done so much for the country and was a prime candidate to succeed President Uhuru in 2022.





