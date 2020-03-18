_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 18, 2020 - ODM leader Raila Odinga has been relatively quiet following the confirmation of the first Coronavirus case in the country.





The former prime minister was expected to lead a Building Bridges Initiative rally on March 21, in Nakuru.





However, the Government's directive to suspend all public gatherings has seen the forums postponed.





With heightened anxiety over the pandemic that has seen Kenyans resort to panic buying, questions have been raised over Odinga's whereabouts.





According to Raila Odinga's Personal Assistant Dennis Onyango, the former PM was following the Government's directive to minimize interactions in the wake of Covid-19.





President Uhuru Kenyatta while addressing the nation on Sunday directed that members of the public stay clear of congregations, and maintain proper hygiene, as the country comes to terms with a pandemic that threatens a global recession.





"Raila has significantly scaled down his physical interactions with people in line with the Government's and his own call to Kenyans," Onyango stated.





He revealed that Raila was in the safety of his residence, from where he was executing his mandate as the leader of the ODM party, and his responsibility to Kenyans.





Onyango stated that the former premier's resolve was in line with the Government's directive to keep its people safe, advising that they work from home.





"He is operating indoors and online.”





“His Capitol Hill offices have been closed to control human traffic to the place," Onyango informed.





He stated that the ODM leader was in support of the country's measures in the fight against the Coronavirus.





"He believes the government is handling the situation well and professionally and in the best way possible," he added.





