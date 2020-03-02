Monday March 2, 2020 -Social media is awash with a bizarre incident in Kinoru Stadium in Meru County on Saturday where Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga was captured on camera avoiding former Gatanga MP, David Murathe like coronavirus.





Murathe, who is former Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, was speaking in Meru during the Mt. Kenya’s BBI summit after he was invited to the podium by Raila Odinga.





Raila, who is also the AU special envoy, took to the podium and started inviting other leaders he referred to as 'friends'.





Murathe was the first on the list to speak. There was a bizarre moment as David Murathe started to speak, he grabbed Rila's hand but Raila disengaged himself from Murathe's grip.





Murathe a harsh critic of Deputy President William Ruto, fired shots at the second in command stating that President Uhuru Kenyatta was not ready to hand over power to a thief in 2022.





“Hatutauziwa uoga, Uhuru hataachia mwizi kiti (we will not succumb to fear, Uhuru will not be leaving power to a thief)”, he reiterated.





Here is the bizarre video showing Raila Odinga avoiding Murathe like plague.











