Wednesday, March 18, 2020- As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread exponentially world over, one of the measured being deployed to stem its spread is social distancing.





However, some people including President Uhuru are not taking this advice seriously.





During Uhuru’s presser from State House on the measure banks are putting in place to cushion Kenyans from the effects of this pandemic, the President and his ADC were very close.





See the photos below.



