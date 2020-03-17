_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 17, 2020- Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko has ordered city county inspectorate and enforcement departments’ officers to immediately stop arresting offenders following the coronavirus crisis.





In a letter read by acting county secretary and head of public service Justus Kathenge Sonko said in line with the directives issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday as part of preventive measures against the spread of the highly-contagious virus.





“I have suspended with immediate effect all the arrests by the Nairobi City County government Inspectorate and Enforcement officers until further notice,” Sonko said.





The corrupt Governor said the decision was informed by the fact that the operations of all courts were suspended and suspects could not be arraigned within 24 hours.





Sonko‘s move has been opposed by medical experts saying this will help in transmission of coronavirus since all hawkers will troop in Nairobi and this will be a huge tragedy for a country which has a very poor health infrastructure.



