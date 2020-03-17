_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 17,2020 - Coronavirus patients at Kenyatta National Hospital are threatening to storm out of the isolation facility over what they termed as mistreatment by the hospital‘s management.





Last Friday, Kenya recorded its first case of coronavirus and thereafter 22 patients who were in contact with patient zero were quarantined at KNH.





On Tuesday, one woman who is in isolation, complained of the state of the hospital, saying that they had been confined there since Friday with poor sanitation and lack of communication on when their results will be available.





“They’re not communicating to us or telling us what is expected …”





“they are dealing with us like we are already dying,” said the woman who requested anonymity.





Patient zero, a 27-year-old female, is said to have been in contact with 22 people, who have been tested.





Two of them turned out positive.





The woman was taken ill seven days after travelling back from the US via London on March 5th.



