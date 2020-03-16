_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 16, 2020 - Rwandan President Paul Kagame yesterday challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to take part in a World Health Organization (WHO) hand-washing challenge to combat the spread of COVID-19.





Kagame shared a minute-long video of himself washing his hands as he explained the right way to do it, challenging Uhuru to do the same.





"I'm joining the WHO's Safe Hands challenge.”





“Hand-washing is one of the most effective ways of preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.”





"Wash your hands with soap and water for at least forty to sixty seconds," Kagame stated.

"Handwashing is key to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”





“I challenge President Kenyatta, Macky Sall, Magufuli JP, President Tshisekedi, Cyril Ramaphosa and Boris Johnson to join in by sharing a video," he asserted.





The challenge is an initiative of WHO to raise global awareness on the virus which has so far killed more than 6,400 people around the world.





Rwanda has so far confirmed five cases of Coronavirus within their borders while three cases have been confirmed in Kenya.





Kenya and Rwanda are among 26 countries in Africa that have reported cases of COVID-19.





The Rwandan government has taken a number of measures to prevent the spread of the virus including providing hand-sanitizers and hand-washing equipment in all public places.





The Kenyan DAILY POST