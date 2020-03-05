_________________________

Thursday, March 5, 2020 - Controversial city Prophet, David Owuor, of Repentance and Holiness Ministry, was caught on camera chasing away a sick man who emerged from the blues in one of his prophetic crusades, seeking for healing.





The man was seen limping towards the pulpit but the bearded prophet chased him away like a dog.





Most of the so called prophet healing and miracles that our performs are stage managed.





This sick man was not part of the stage managed and so, the fake prophet didn’t want to embarrass himself.





See video.

pic.twitter.com/XwBTWckAvD Don't say you didn't see how this Mightiest Deceiver avoided that sick man. Wait, did you say he performs miracles? #OwuorExposed — Prof. Kaimenyi 🇰🇪 (@GideonKaimenyi) March 3, 2020







