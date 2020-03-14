_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, March 14, 2020- Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga ‘boys’ spent the day driving around after the government banned public gatherings over the deadly coronavirus.





Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, shared photos of himself in a car with DP Ruto and Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, having a good time on the road and captioned it:





“ In compliance with the government directive to suspended public gatherings, we spent the day driving around. Coronavirus must stop. ”





The government suspended all public gatherings on Friday after the first case of ther deadly coronavirus that has so far claimed the lives of over 4600 people worldwide was confirmed in Kenya.





See the photos below.



















