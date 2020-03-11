_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - This video shows the trick thieves use to steal stuff from parked cars without breaking anything.





From this footage, the lady had just come from shopping and as she was putting goods in the car’s boot, the daring street kid saw an opportunity to steal.





In a split second, the boy opened the passenger’s door and stole a bag without being noticed and walked away.





You can imagine the lady’s reaction once she realised the bag was missing and the car was not even broken into.





Be alert always.





Watch the video below.