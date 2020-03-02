Monday March 2, 2020 - High Court has today rejected an application by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, to have them enjoined in a case regarding the estate of the late Dutch billionaire, Tob Cohen.





Cohen, who was killed by his wife Sarah Cohen, left his property to his sister and his nephew.





Making the ruling on Monday, the court ruled that Kinoti and Haji are not Cohen’s dependents and should not be anywhere near the case.





Last week, Sarah wrote to the court asking that Kinoti and State Prosecutor, Catherine Mwaniki, be barred from investigating and prosecuting her case.





Sarah, who had an illicit relationship with Court of Appeal Judge, Sankale Ole Kantai, further accused Kinoti of refusing to investigate the authenticity of her late husband’s will.





“We want the DCI to withdraw himself from investigating this case because together with his team, they have refused to investigate the forgery of the will,” Wairimu‘s lawyer, Philip Murgor, told the court.





On February 10th, Sarah filed an application at the Milimani High Court accusing three of her late husband’s relatives of trying to disinherit her.





The three are Gabrielle Hannah Van Straten, Sharon Cohen and Seth Van Straten who sought to be enlisted as interested parties in the succession matter.



