_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday March 14, 2020- Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has ordered the closure of all night clubs in Mombasa County for the next 30 days to contain Coronavirus disease which is already in the country.





Addressing the press at his office on Saturday, Joho said all bars and restaurants, which have not been affected by the ban, will be allowed to operate up to 11 pm latest.





Other measures the county has taken towards minimizing the possible spread of the virus include: suspending prison visits for 30 days, suspending all inter-school functions, door-to-door sensitization on hygiene, providing facilities that enable ferry users to wash their hands before boarding the vessels, directing that all hotels provide customers with sanitizers, and introducing aggressive hand-washing campaigns in slums.





This comes a day after Kenya confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country on Friday, March 13.





The patient, a 27-year-old woman, travelled into the country from Chicago, USA, via London, UK.





The patient is at the isolation ward inside Kenyatta National Hospital.



