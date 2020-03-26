_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - Aging COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, is eating life with a big spoon as Kenyan workers that he represents suffer like dogs, following the recent lockdown that was implemented by the Government after the Coronavirus started spreading like wildfire.





This is the time that the old man should be speaking for the workers but he only cares about his stomach.





A video of Atwoli being entertained by a sexy slay queen at the comfort of his palatial home has emerged.





The sexy singer was playing guitar and singing Rhumba for the old man who was enjoying a heavy breakfast.





Watch video.