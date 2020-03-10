_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - Scientists are looking for 24 individuals who are willing to volunteer to be infected with Coronavirus in a bid to develop a vaccine for the deadly virus.





The volunteers will be compensated with £3,500 (approximately Sh400, 000).





The study being undertaken by the Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre in Whitechapel, London, will test if a jab developed by Hvivo will successfully fight COVID-19 and the individuals are set to be injected with two weaker strains (0C43 and 229E) of the virus that has so far killed over 3,800 people.





Those willing to volunteer will be required to stay in quarantine for two weeks and eat a restricted diet.





The scientists will then assess their response to the vaccine while wearing protective clothing.





However, the experiment can only go on after the UK’s medicine watchdog - Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency - gives the green light.





The UK Government has pledged an equivalent of Sh 6.2 billion in extra funds to aid in the fight against coronavirus.





Three people have died from the COVID-19 virus in the UK



