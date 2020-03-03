Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - Besieged Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko is celebrating his 45th birthday today and his daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has penned a heartwarming message for him.





Taking to Instagram, Saumu described Sonko as the ‘best dad in the world’ and prayed to ‘God to fulfill his heart desires’





“To my dearest dad. You truly are the best Dad in the world and I want you to know that we love you lots and lots. Happy Birthday Daddy, May God fulfill your heart desires,” she wrote.





The flamboyant politician is known to go all out to celebrate his birthdays but it seems this year it will be a quiet affair.





Sonko is currently fighting to clear his name over allegations of corruption and impeachment threats.





Last week, Sonko handed over key functions of the Nairobi County Government to statehouse.





The signing of the agreement was witnessed by President Uhuru, the Speaker of the Senate, Hon. Kenneth Lusaka, and the Attorney General Paul Kihara.



