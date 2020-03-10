_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - Political analyst Tony Gachoka has been exposed as a notorious woman eater.





Gachoka, who is a well known drunkard, has been preying on young ladies and low budget city prostitutes.





After Sharon shared a photo getting intimate with him when he booked her for sex and accused him of sexual harassment, another photo of Gachoka rocking the same tracksuit but with a different woman has emerged.





Why does Gachoka with his good brains take photos with these cheap prostitutes?





Here’s proof that he is a notorious woman eater.