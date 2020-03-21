_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Saturday March 21, 2020 - A woman from Samburu County has reportedly committed suicide after her family accused her of exhibiting Coronavirus symptoms.





According to reports, the woman had shown flu-like symptoms that her family interpreted as COVID-19.





However, County health officials treated the woman for tonsillitis and high fever after she was taken to the facility.





The death of the Samburu woman comes barely two days after another man was lynched by a mob that suspected him of having the COVID-19 virus.





George Kotini Hezron was heading home from a drinking spree when he met a group of youths who made fun of him and eventually lynched him on the pretext that he had Coronavirus.





Msambweni Sub-County Commander Nehemiah Bitok told the publication that some youths took advantage of his drunkenness by beating him and leaving him for the dead.





"While heading home, he met a group of youths who attacked him, accusing him of suffering from Coronavirus," he was quoted.





The incidents in the near past point to ignorance and misinformation surrounding the pandemic that has put the entire world on its toes.



