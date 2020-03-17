_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 17, 2020 - Chief Inspector of Police Pius Kipserem Cheboswony has died through a grisly accident, along Oljororok-Dundori Road in Nyandarua County.





Cheboswony was in charge of Sagana State Lodge and had served the National Police Service for 28 years.





In a statement sent to newsrooms on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned the death of the security officer as a dedicated man who was committed to his work.





“My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Chief Inspector Kipserem following the tragic death of such a courageous man.”





"His sacrifice in serving this great nation will be forever remembered,” President Kenyatta wrote in his message to the family.





The President prayed that the family gets comfort and fortitude at this difficult moment of mourning.





Cheboswony’s death comes at a time the country is battling dreaded Coronavirus which is causing havoc around the world.





The Kenyan DAILY POST