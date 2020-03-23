_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 23, 2020 - Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has given President Uhuru Kenyatta advice on how to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.





In a statement on his social media, Nyoro requested the President to order a total lockdown of the country to prevent the spread of the virus.





"We better be grounded for a week than be grounded later when we'll have paid a higher price.”





“We must borrow from the Chinese," Nyoro stated.





He added that people using public transport were at a higher risk of contracting the disease due to crowded spaces.





"We must think hard about ferry services and public transport - there's a very weak link there.”





“These are desperate times and we must institute far-reaching and hard stances," he stated.





Nyoro also advised Uhuru to have all chiefs in the country stock food for people living in their locations.





"All relief food must find their way to chiefs' offices across the country to support the many Kenyans who will not be able to attend their usual kibarua," he recommended.





He commended the Government for being proactive in dealing with the virus.



