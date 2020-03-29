_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 29, 2020 – Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie, popularly known as KJ has accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta of being econ omical with the truth regarding COVID-19 outbreak in the country.





Venting on Twitter, KJ told Uhuru and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to stop sugarcoating figures of COVID-19 and tell Kenyans the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.





To combat what he referred to as the real situation, he then shared suggestions on how Government should go about ensuring the safety of its citizens.





"Kenya Government must forthwith communicate the gravity of the real situation without sugarcoating anymore.”





“Let Kenyans know how bad things are about to get.”





“They will be better equipped to make personal decisions and put up with government decrees, measures and restrictions," the Dagoretti South MP recommended.





The MP, who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, urged the National Government to set up isolation centres across the country that could host thousands, adding that county governments were not equipped to handle what could potentially come next.





"Kenya National Government must set up massive Isolation Centres around the country; over 4,000-bed isolation centres in Kasarani, Nyayo and City Stadiums in Nairobi.”





“Over 3,000-bed Isolation centres in Mombasa and similar centres countrywide.”





"This cannot and must not be left to county governments.”





“Again, even they don’t know yet just how hard this thing is about to hit Kenya," he stated.





He asked the Government to stock up on masks and ventilators from wherever they could find them, and even 'beg' or 'steal' some if that was what it would take to secure the future of the nation.





"Health Committee in Parliament will have to take leadership on the legislative response to this disaster.”





“A Kenya Covid-19 Bill is long overdue.”





“Kenya Parliament must step up to the plate.”





“Sorry, populist pay cuts stories won’t help here," he further stated.





He also openly criticized the government for missing out on what he called 'key milestones' such as the closing of national borders in time, which he felt would have helped stop the virus.





"We’ve missed critical milestones and that is why we are here!”





“This is an imported disease! If we just kept our borders closed we would not be in this mess," KJ remarked.





The legislator urged the government to step up and secure the health and safety of its citizens, urging everyone to treat the situation with the urgency it deserves.





"The Government of Kenyan must come out and admit that the Government cannot handle what is coming alone. No drought, Bomb blast, Terror attack, Westgate, or disaster we have known before is anywhere close to what is coming.”





“We need a “Kenyans for Kenyans” to the power of 100 to even barely survive," he urged.



