- Deputy President William Ruto’s attack dog, Kimani Ichungwa, is embracing the ‘social distancing’ rule by staying at home as the Coronavirus pandemic continues ravaging different countries across the world.





Ichungwa posted photos chilling at home while slaying like a college boy and thirsty Kenyan ladies couldn’t keep calm.





They flooded social media and crowned him the hottest Kenyan MP.





See pics.