_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday March 12, 2020 - There was drama and chaos in Kabarnet town, Baringo County, after supporters of Deputy President William Ruto mounted protests over his alleged pending impeachment but met heavy resistance from heavily armed police officers.





Police lobbed tear gas canisters at the protesters to disperse them as they engaged them in running battles.





According to sources, the protesters had notified the police of their demo but were denied the permit.





However, the demonstrators insisted that they would carry on with their protest march.





Local leaders have also disowned the protest - insisting that the demos should be held in Ruto's home town of Eldoret and not in Baringo which is the backyard of the DP's arch-rival, Senator Gideon Moi.





According to the leaders, Ruto wants to sacrifice other people’s children while his own dance on their graves as they drink their blood.





"You should ask yourself why it is not happening in Turbo, Ruto's backyard, yet we who are still suffering from underdevelopment, we are in the front line defending someone who has done little for us," said Kabarnet ward MCA, Ernest Kibet.



