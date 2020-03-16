_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Monday March 16, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to adhere to the guidelines provided by the Government in checking the spread of the novel Coronavirus.





Speaking yesterday, Ruto said Kenyans had the most critical role to play in the management of the deadly virus by observing personal hygiene.





“Let us all play our roles in ensuring that we minimise the harm that may be caused by the coronavirus,” he explained.





Besides observing high standards of hygiene, the Deputy President asked Kenyans to limit unnecessary human contact.





He lauded religious outfits in the country for taking proactive measures in sensitizing the public on the dangerous virus.





He added that education institutions had been issued with general rules that would help guarantee the safety of learners.





The DP said the Government would continue updating Kenyans on the status of the virus in the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST