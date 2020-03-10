_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - A section of engineers attached to Safaricom Limited have said the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has not sought call logs from any local telecommunication company as claimed in the Press Conference that he had after investigations into the alleged murder of Deputy President William Ruto’s guard, Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.





The engineers, who requested anonymity, said the DCI, despite bragging to the media how Kenei was killed, is yet to request for the crucial data nearly three weeks after Kenei was found dead in his house at Imara Daima Estate, Nairobi.





The DCI had claimed that Kenei’s killers sought “technical assistance” from an employee of a local mobile service provider, who helped them clear Kenei’s phone data.





But according to the engineers from the giant telco, phone exchange communication cannot go missing and they are often kept for up to three years for use on request as required by law.





“It’s impossible to erase any phone records as these are constantly backed-up in in-house and cloud servers, which are hosted in various parts of the world,” said one of the engineers.



