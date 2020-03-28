_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Saturday March 28, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has warned police officers against brutalizing Kenyans, telling them use firmness, civility and restraint in enforcing the curfew.





This is after numerous images emerged on social media of police beating, whipping, kicking, tear-gassing and abusing people who were still out after the curfew - and some before curfew.





“Everyone must obey the curfew, the Deputy President said.





"Law enforcers must at act firmly but with restraint and civility," he said on his Twitter account.





He said the coronavirus pandemic is serious and therefore measures to curb it from spreading should be also taken seriously.





“Fellow citizens, the corona pandemic is serious, very serious.”





“The Government of Kenya curfew (partial lockdown) is meant to curtail movement so as to reduce spread of virus,” Ruto said.





He asked Kenyans to comply with the curfew without exception.





Fellow citizens, the corona pandemic is serious, VERY SERIOUS.”

“The GoK curfew (partial lockdown) is meant to curtail movement so as to reduce spread of virus.”





“Us All MUST comply with the terms of curfew without EXCEPTION.”





“Law enforcers MUST act firmly but with restraint & civility,” stated Ruto.





The DP's remarks come as pressure mounts on Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Police IG Hilarry Mutyambai to rein in police excesses.



